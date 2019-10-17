Daniel J. Cregg Sells 625 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $38,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel J. Cregg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

