Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of ETR DAI traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.36 ($57.39). 4,154,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Daimler has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

