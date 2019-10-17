Dai Price Up 0.3% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Dai has a market capitalization of $84.87 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00229305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01100484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087915 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 84,287,233 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, YoBit, DDEX, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

