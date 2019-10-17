D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 68,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

About D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for D-Box Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Box Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.