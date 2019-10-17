CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

