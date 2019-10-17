Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 477 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

