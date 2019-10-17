Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 8,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

