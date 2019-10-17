CWV Chain (CWV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.16 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 88.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00231099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01108586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,495,105,960 tokens. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

