CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CVR Energy by 90.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 409.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

CVI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,897. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

