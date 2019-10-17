CVCoin Price Reaches $0.0702 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and HADAX. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $868,626.00 and $244,977.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00229658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.01097821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.