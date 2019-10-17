Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Trading Up 3.9%

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) shares were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295.20 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 295.18 ($3.86), approximately 1,749 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.71).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 million and a PE ratio of 18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Curtis Banks Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other Curtis Banks Group news, insider Rupert Curtis sold 300,000 shares of Curtis Banks Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £885,000 ($1,156,409.25).

About Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

