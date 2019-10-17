Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 30th total of 372,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,545. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CMLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

