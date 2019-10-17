Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 90,033 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,033 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,815,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,455,000 after purchasing an additional 415,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vector Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,899,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after buying an additional 849,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vector Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,657,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,663,000 after buying an additional 174,047 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,028,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Vector Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after buying an additional 307,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $538.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Vector Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

