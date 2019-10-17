Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,869,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,754 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $83,531,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,081 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,142,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

