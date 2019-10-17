Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 42.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $142,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,031. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.22. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

