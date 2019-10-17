Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $135,000 Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 18.5% in the second quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ONE Gas by 8.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

