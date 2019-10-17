Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,026 Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

