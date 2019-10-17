Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 261,775 shares.The stock last traded at $71.77 and had previously closed at $72.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 59.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 145.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth $4,271,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 220.7% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

