Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Short Interest Update

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 643,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE CRY remained flat at $$23.88 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,912. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $857.90 million, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 238.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter worth about $276,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.