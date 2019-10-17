CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.89-5.97 for the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $6.28-6.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $134.69 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

