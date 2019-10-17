CrowdWiz Market Cap Tops $46,866.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $46,866.00 and approximately $1,990.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,961 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

