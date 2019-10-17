Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.