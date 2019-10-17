Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AGCO by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 464,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after buying an additional 309,101 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,686,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global raised shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

