Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 109.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,143,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,074,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,722,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

