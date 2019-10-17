Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

KRC opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

