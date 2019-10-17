Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after purchasing an additional 128,543 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BHF stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $45.42.
In other Brighthouse Financial news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Conor Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
