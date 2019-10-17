Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after purchasing an additional 128,543 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $45.42.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Conor Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

