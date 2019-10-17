Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.34

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 143165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CL King raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 18.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

