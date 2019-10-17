Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Crocs stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.15. 8,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

