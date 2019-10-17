CROAT Trading Down 5.8% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $161,070.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 187.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 71,144,347 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.