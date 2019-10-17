Critical Comparison: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) versus Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PJT Partners and Sculptor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $580.25 million 1.61 $42.56 million $1.91 21.23 Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 1.54 -$24.28 million $1.17 13.35

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PJT Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PJT Partners and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

PJT Partners presently has a consensus target price of $52.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.06%. Given PJT Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 3.43% 15.48% 10.67% Sculptor Capital Management -6.34% 115.16% 4.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. PJT Partners pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Sculptor Capital Management on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

