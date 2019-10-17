CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRH. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $33.40 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.47.

CRH stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. CRH has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.2224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

