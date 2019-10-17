Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Set at $40.00 by Barclays

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) has been given a $40.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,507,000 after buying an additional 787,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 265,553 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 131.1% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 95,285 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 444,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 62,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

