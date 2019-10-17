Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Set at $40.00 by Barclays

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) has been given a $40.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.
CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.
Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.96.
In related news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,507,000 after buying an additional 787,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 265,553 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 131.1% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 95,285 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 444,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 62,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.
