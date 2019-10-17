Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,714.50 ($22.40).

Halma stock opened at GBX 1,861 ($24.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 41.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,904.32. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,099 ($27.43).

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 20,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($25.90), for a total value of £405,061.34 ($529,284.39).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

