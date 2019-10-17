Credit Suisse Group Cuts Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $40.00

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

ADM opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 12.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

