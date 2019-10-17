Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.45. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $18,878,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,037,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,724,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

