Cowen Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $78.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.69.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,719. CSX has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

