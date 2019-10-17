Covesting (COV) Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,125.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00228991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01099551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

