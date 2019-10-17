Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $5.86. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 775,202 shares.

CJR.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

