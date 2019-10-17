Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Cortexyme stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,965 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $125,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

