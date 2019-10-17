Cortex Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, DragonEX, CoinBene and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $1.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00229838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.01095570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00087711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, UEX, CoinTiger, DDEX, DragonEX, BitForex, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Bithumb, CoinBene, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

