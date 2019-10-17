COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C) Trading Up 3.6%

COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C)’s share price was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.71 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), approximately 19,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.69 ($0.49).

The company has a market cap of $130.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.93.

About COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

