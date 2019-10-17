Contrasting Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reshape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Reshape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $21.49 million 12.80 $5.01 million $0.66 63.86 Reshape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.47 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Reshape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Reshape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.91% 155.19% 87.14% Reshape Lifesciences -689.90% -86.52% -51.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and Reshape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reshape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Reshape Lifesciences.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Reshape Lifesciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; and ReShape Balloon system that uses balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to enable people lose weight. Its product portfolio also comprises ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

