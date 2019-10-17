Contrasting Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) & Banc of California (NASDAQ:BANC)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Limestone Bancorp and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Banc of California 0 4 0 0 2.00

Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Banc of California has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Banc of California.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 21.28% 11.65% 1.01% Banc of California 10.28% 7.94% 0.57%

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Limestone Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Banc of California pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Banc of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 1.94 $8.79 million $1.23 12.40 Banc of California $446.71 million 1.68 $45.47 million $0.49 30.04

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats Banc of California on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

