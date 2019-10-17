Contrasting Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (NYSE:FHLB)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Barclays pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Barclays and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $28.21 billion 1.28 $2.86 billion $1.16 7.22 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million 1.87 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 14.72% 5.03% 0.28% FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 15.01% 8.83% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Barclays has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barclays and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 5 1 0 2.17 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH beats Barclays on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

