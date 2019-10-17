Contrasting Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Atomera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atomera has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -91.92% -84.32% Resonant -6,314.32% -137.94% -113.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atomera and Resonant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atomera presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.57%. Resonant has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 123.11%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Resonant.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atomera and Resonant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $250,000.00 217.18 -$12.90 million ($1.02) -3.12 Resonant $520,000.00 143.47 -$24.82 million ($0.98) -2.56

Atomera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resonant. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atomera beats Resonant on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

