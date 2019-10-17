Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Constellium traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 73453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

CSTM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,732,000 after purchasing an additional 521,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Constellium by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

