ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 12,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 2,077,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

