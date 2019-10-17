Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 267,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 702,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 139,531 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 27.7% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of CTWS stock remained flat at $$69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of -0.09. Connecticut Water Service has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is 57.21%.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.