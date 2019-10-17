Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,834 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kynikos Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $158.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

