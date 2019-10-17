Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $181.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.